May: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

DeKalb County gives out 18 tons of food to families in need

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, DeKalb County began giving away $40,000 worth of food on Friday at Panthersville Stadium and James Hallford Stadium to struggling families. DeKalb’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond has suggested that more give-aways may be held in the future and that DeKalb could spend up to $3 million on food for these events.

NATIONAL

Trump threatens to leave the World Health Organization

Trump threatened to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization on Tuesday, according to USA Today, after criticizing the organization’s response to COVID-19 and accusing it of acting too slowly against the virus and giving in to pressure from China. He suggests that if the WHO makes major improvements within a month, he may reconsider withdrawal. The U.S. currently contributes 15% of the WHO’s budget.

INTERNATIONAL

National Film and Sound Archive of Australia releases footage of the last living Tasmanian tiger

According to CNN, the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia released footage of the last-living Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine, filmed in 1935. His name was Benjamin. Thylacines were the largest remaining carnivorous marsupials, which primarily hunted kangaroos and small rodents. Once widespread across mainland Australia, the species had been largely confined to the island of Tasmania for nearly 2,000 years before the arrival of white settlers in the late 18th century. Although Benjamin’s death in 1936 is commonly regarded as the year of their extinction, there have been occasional unconfirmed sightings of thylacines in the last several years.

CRIME BLOTTER

May 2

When boredom strikes.

At 2:41 a.m., a Georgia State student was the victim of vandalism at the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. The case is still active.

May 5

Ruff ’em up.

At Woodruff Park at 8:24 p.m., a non-Georgia State offender was arrested for aggravated assault and a weapons violation.

May 7



“Well, the club was closed, so…”

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for a drug law violation and criminal trespassing at 11:27 a.m.

May 12

When you’re out of sanitizer.

At 2 p.m., a Georgia State student was a victim of larceny at the Arts and Humanities Building. The case is still active.

May 16

“Whaddya mean it’s take-out only?”

At the Landmark Diner, a non-Georgia State offender was arrested for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct at 9:18 p.m.