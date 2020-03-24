March 24: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Magic City is creating a virtual platform for customers.

Many Atlanta strip clubs have closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Along with The Cheetah, The Blue Flame and Pink Pony, Magic City also closed its doors but the club announced a plan to keep customers happy. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Magic City announced they are creating a virtual platform for customers to pay $20 a month to watch live and pre-recorded videos. The decision to begin creating the virtual platform came after Instagram questioned the club for using the app in order to exchange entertainment for “direct monetary gain.”

NATIONAL

Distilleries now using their alcohol to make hand sanitizer.

Smugglers’ Notch Distillery in Vermont, Patapsco Distilling Co. in Maryland and Spirit Hound Distillers in Colorado are among the many distilleries in the U.S. that are making hand sanitizer, according to U.S. News. Since the spread of the coronavirus began, Americans have started hoarding hand sanitizer, causing supply to decrease. The cost and demand for hand sanitizer have increased and the distilleries are using their supply of high-proof alcohol to combat it.

INTERNATIONAL

Officials crackdown on ‘corona parties.’

According to the Associated Press, people across the world are rebelling against health and government officials’ direction to stay home. Officials are now cracking down on the rebellious actions. Popular beaches in Florida and Australia have closed after viral videos and photos showed large numbers of people partying during the global rise of coronavirus cases. Nice, France has implemented a curfew policy and French security has populated train stations to prevent travel to the countryside and beaches where medical facilities are limited.

NEWS BLOTTER

March 10

I drive my car like I play baseball, I hit and run.

At 9:48 a.m., a non-Georgia State individual was the victim of a hit and run in the Georgia State Stadium Blue Lot. The case is still active.

March 13

Beware and be aware.

On the Newton campus in Building 2, a Georgia State student was the victim of sexual battery at 11:45 a.m. The case is still active.

March 15

B & E

A Georgia State student was the victim of breaking and entering into a vehicle at 2:38 p.m. in the G Parking Deck. The case is still active.

March 18

Disorder in the court.

At 6:42 p.m., two non-Georgia State offenders were arrested for disorderly conduct at 51 Peachtree St.

March 19

Keep your valuables out of sight.

In the G Parking Deck, a Georgia State student was the victim of theft from their vehicle at 11:17 p.m. The case is still active.