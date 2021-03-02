March 2: News Briefs and Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Rental assistance for eligible Fulton County residents

Monday, eligible Fulton County residents could begin applying to receive up to $1,500 in rental assistance if they were impacted by the pandemic. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners decided the money will come from the $18 million set aside for the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act. “The plan will prioritize households affected by unemployment for 90 days or more and households whose incomes dropped by 50 percent or more,” according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

NATIONAL

AG rejects review of Cuomo’s sexual harassment claims

New York Attorney General Letitia James rejected a proposal to select an investigator to oversee a review of Cuomo’s sexual harassment claims, according to ABC News on Sunday. Cuomo’s team initially chose former federal Judge Barbara Jones to lead the review, however, she is said to have a conflict of interest. As a result, Cuomo’s team announced a plan to have Jones and James select the investigator, but James declined.

INTERNATIONAL

French president sentenced to jail for the first time in history

On Monday, former president Nicolas Sarkozy became the first French president to be sentenced to jail. He was sentenced to three years in prison by the French court. Sarkozy was “found guilty of trying to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014,” according to CNN. The French court that sentenced the 66-year-old suspended two years of his sentence. The judge said he could serve the sentence on house arrest.

CRIME BLOTTER

Feb. 22

“I’m here for a good time not a long time!”

The Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for a drug law violation at 6:51 p.m. at 85 John Wesley Dobbs Ave.

Feb. 23

“Hey! Give that back! It was a gift!”

At Piedmont Avenue and Gilmer Street, a Georgia State student was a victim of an attempted robbery at 6:25 a.m. The Georgia State Police department arrested the offender.

Feb. 23

Party all day. Party all night.

At 8:44 p.m. on Broad Street, the Georgia State University Police Department arrested two Georgia State students for a drug law violation.

Feb. 24

Good thing Amazon has a decent replacement policy.

A Georgia State student was a victim of theft at 3:24 p.m. at Piedmont North. The case is still active.

Feb. 25

“I was going to return that!”

At Student Center West, a Georgia State student was a victim of theft at 11:01 a.m. The case is still active.

Feb. 25

Apple Maps street view is a bit confusing.

At 7:49 a.m., the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for trespassing at M Parking Deck. The police department exceptionally cleared the case.