March 10: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFSÂ

LOCAL

First student-run polling location on campus

Georgia State set up the first student-run polling location on a college campus in American history Sunday. Citizens registered to vote in Fulton County can vote at this polling location on March 9-10 in the Student Center East Ballroom. Voters will decide on the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election. For more information, read the full article here.

NATIONAL

Trumpâ€™s campaign files three lawsuits

President Trumpâ€™s campaign filed a lawsuit against CNN Friday. This is the third lawsuit against a major news organization for campaign damages and libel. His campaign also filed lawsuits against The New York Times and The Washington Post. The lawsuits are directed toward opinion pieces about the idea of Russia possibly helping Trump in the 2020 election, according to WTHR Channel 13.Â

INTERNATIONALÂ

Duchess of Sussex tells men to honor women in their lives

In honor of International Womenâ€™s Day, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle visited students on Friday to talk about the women in their lives at Robert Clack Upper School in London. According to The Associated Press, this was one of Markleâ€™s final duties as a senior British royal. She directed the conversation toward the men in attendance and advised them to appreciate and protect all of the women in their lives.

NEWS BLOTTER

Feb. 28

Work on your parking skills.

On the Clarkston campus, a Georgia State student was the victim of criminal property damage at 7:01 p.m. in the parking deck. The case is still active.

March 2

Hello, is your refrigerator running?

At 11:10 p.m. at University Commons, a Georgia State student was the victim of phone call harassment. The case is still active.

March 3

RosÃ© all day.Â

At 184 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., two Georgia State students were arrested for a drug law violation at 8:10 p.m.Â

March 4

Disturbing the peace.

At 2:06 p.m., a Georgia State offender was given a judicial referral for a disturbance at Petit Science Park.

March 6

Open sesame.

A Georgia State student was arrested for criminal trespass at the Urban Life building at 4:39 a.m.