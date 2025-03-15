Losing Streak Over: Georgia State Softball Wins First Game

Georgia State Softball Breaks Through with 6-3 Win Over Miami (OH)

The Georgia State Panthers softball team ended an eight-game losing streak with a resounding 6-3 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks at the Carolina Classic this weekend. The win, a much-needed boost for the Panthers, showcased solid pitching and coordination.

For Georgia State (1-8), the win marks the first of the season and provides crucial momentum moving forward. It also signifies the first victory for Head Coach Becca Owens, who is in her first season leading the Panthers program. The team struggled to find a consistent pace on the field during the early stages of the season but demonstrated a newfound confidence and determination in the win against Miami (OH).

“This win is huge for our team,” Coach Owens said. “We’ve been working hard and it’s great to see that hard work pay off. This gives us something to build on as we move forward.”

The Panthers wasted no time in asserting themselves, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. Junior Maia Mumpfield delivered a key double, driving in the game’s first run and setting the tone for the offensive explosion to come. The Panthers continued to apply pressure, adding two more runs in the second inning to extend their lead to 4-0. This play set the tone for the rest of the game, proving crucial to their victory. It also gave the team more flexibility, allowing them to operate with a greater margin for error.

Sophomore Bella Morton contributed to the offensive surge with an RBI single in the third inning, further solidifying the Panthers’ lead. Morton’s hit highlighted the team’s knack for seizing scoring opportunities and keeping the RedHawks’ defense on its heels.

Freshman Ryleigh Garrett delivered a standout performance, hitting her first home run of the season in the fifth inning. Garrett’s solo shot extended the Panthers’ lead to 6-0, providing crucial insurance runs and energizing the team. Her impact went beyond the home run, as she added two extra-base hits, showcasing her raw talent and potential to be a key contributor for the Panthers this season.

“It felt amazing to hit my first home run as a Panther,” Garrett said. “I’ve been working hard on my swing and it’s great to see the results. More importantly, it helped the team get the win.”

Despite a late surge from the RedHawks, who plated three runs in the sixth inning, Georgia State’s pitching staff remained steady, closing out the game to secure the win. Senior Sydney Boulware earned the win for the Panthers, pitching five innings and striking out six batters. Boulware’s performance was crucial in keeping the RedHawks’ offense at bay for most of the game.

The Panthers’ success stemmed from their offensive efficiency and their ability to take advantage of scoring chances. They outhit the RedHawks 7-6, a testament to their improved hitting and ability to string together successful at-bats. The team’s resilience was also on display as they weathered a late rally from Miami (OH) and maintained their composure to secure the win.

This victory is a significant step forward for the Georgia State softball program. With a mix of veteran leadership and rising new talent, the Panthers have shown fans what they are capable of. They will look to build on this win and carry the momentum into their upcoming games. The coaching staff will undoubtedly use this game as a teaching tool, highlighting key elements the team needs to be successful moving forward.

Looking ahead, Georgia State will look to build on this strong victory by maintaining their momentum and further developing their pitching staff. The team will also prioritize defensive consistency and minimize errors. This win over Miami (OH) provides a solid foundation for the Panthers to build on as they aim to continue improving throughout the season.