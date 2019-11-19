Letter to the Editor: SGA Communications Director Responds to Signal Editor

To the Editor of The Signal,

I write this letter as the Student Government Association University-wide Communications Director to request that you take down the letter you posted in the late hours of Thursday, Nov. 14.

Your letter made points that were factual, but they served as a right answer to the wrong question. In the University-wide Senate meeting held on Nov. 14, a coalition of senators from Perimeter College proposed legislation to reduce the disparity of voting representation in the University-wide Senate.

They see the overwhelming voting majority of Atlanta representatives as a barrier to them representing their constituents. On paper, this is warranted; the Atlanta campus makes up 66% of the population of the university, thus they should have 66% if the Senate.

But in the principles of democracy, this is an issue. The Atlanta campus can currently reach quorum for a University-wide Senate meeting by itself. This means that the Atlanta campus can vote for bills and resolutions on behalf of the entire university without the input of five other campuses.

Though senators on the Atlanta campus are split into colleges, they often operate as an

Atlanta campus voting bloc or coalition because of their common setting and experience.

The various Perimeter campuses, on the other hand, don’t just have geographical differences but also cultural and need-based differences.

In my opinion, our current structure constitutes a “Tyranny of the Majority,” a concept defined in John Stuart Mill’s essay, “On Liberty.” The concept posits that a majority of the electorate having the power to work exclusively in its own interests will always disenfranchise those in the minority.

In this letter, I am not accusing the Atlanta Senate of tyranny, but the possibility of tyranny is just as bad to a democracy. As a student ambassador for Vote Everywhere, I am tasked with preserving and expanding democracy. I see the concerns of my colleagues as valid.

Your use of your platform frames my colleagues as “dishonest” and their concerns

“laughable.” The tone of your letter is also disrespectful and minimizes my and my colleagues’ concerns. I, as the SGA University-wide Communications Director, will not let this happen unchecked.

Opinions and arguments on policy are always welcome, but demonization and favoritism are not becoming of the institution you write for. I am respectfully asking that you take down this letter and write a measured and accurate response so that our students will have the full story.

Thank you,

Evan Wayne Malbrough

SGA Communications Director

Public Policy Major

Senior