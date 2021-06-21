Kevin Huerterâ€™s 27 points lead the way for the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 win over Philadelphia 76ers

Behind an unlikely hero in Kevin Huerter, the Atlanta Hawks marched into the Wells Fargo Center and defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Kevin Huerter finished with career-high 27 points and seven rebounds, while Trae Young needed 23 shots to score 21 points. Young also added 10 assists. John Collins finished with 14 points and a playoff career-high 16 rebounds.

Both teams struggled to shoot the ball: neither finished better than 45% from the field or 33% from three.

The 76ersâ€™ 17 turnovers led to 10 points for the Hawks, who never led by more than seven points throughout the gameâ€“â€“Joel Embiid was responsible for eight of them.

However, the 76ersâ€™ All-NBA center also poured in 31 points and 11 rebounds. Tobias Harris finished with 24 points in 45 minutesâ€“â€“but needed 24 shots to do soâ€“â€“and 14 reboundsâ€“ while Seth Curry added 16 points.

Key Storylines:Â

The Hawks supporting cast rises to the occasion

Young struggled to find a rhythm until the fourth quarter, where he scored 10 points. Outside of Young, Huerterâ€™s career night stole the show, consistently hitting shots no matter his matchup. Danilo Gallinari also added 17 points off the bench, following up his 16 points from Game 6.

Hawksâ€™ defense on Joel Embiid

Sure, the Sixers big man averaged 30 points and 13 rebounds a game, but the Hawks adapted to his tendencies as well. Embiid combined for 15 turnovers in the last two games, and itâ€™s clear that Hawks head coach Nate McMillanâ€™s game plan was effective.Â

The Hawks will now look ahead to Wednesday, where theyâ€™ll face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals starting at 8:30 p.m. EST.