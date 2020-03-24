Kane Williams named to NABC All-District Second Team

The National Association of Basketball Coaches named Georgia State Panthers’ junior guard Kane Williams to the Division 1 All-District 24 Team yesterday.

Williams averaged 14.8 points to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the 2019-20 season. He led the Panthers to a 19-13 record and before receiving All-Sun Belt Second Team honors.

The award recognizes the student-athletes who excel in basketball.

Following the announcement, Georgia State head coach Rob Lanier praised the accomplishments of the Douglassville, Georgia native.

“I’m very proud of Kane for this well-deserved recognition,” Lanier said. “He is a true competitor who has been a rock for our program, and I’m excited about what the future holds for him. His best basketball is ahead.”

The program has seen a player on the list in eight consecutive seasons. Last year, D’Marcus Simonds received All-District honors for the Panthers.

Also making the All-District 24 Team were Justin Forrest, Appalachian State; Ike Smith, Georgia Southern; Michael Ertel, Louisiana Monroe; and David Azore, University of Texas-Arlington.