Jan. 26: Three Big Things

School

Aris Briggs joins Real Salt Lake

After an exceptional three-year career with the Panthers, the former two-time Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year heard his name called in Thursdayâ€™s MLS Draft. Real Salt Lake selected Briggs with the third pick in the seventh round, 71st overall.

“Aris has been a huge part of our success as a program over the last few years and we are truly excited for him and his next steps,” head coach Brett Surrency said.

He joins two former Georgia State players in the MLS Draft over the last seven years and leaves behind a legacy as one of the most successful careers in program history.

State

Kelly Loeffler close to selling the Atlanta Dream

After multiple reports, Kelly Loefflerâ€™s time as the Atlanta Dreamâ€™s owner seems to have just days left. It started last summer after the Dream owner openly opposed the Black Lives Matter movement. Loeffler also stated on multiple occasions that she believes sports need less, and not more, political activism.

“In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote,” Loeffler wrote to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The Dream have had some unsuccessful seasons, and a fresh start may do them well moving forward.

National

Brady. Mahomes. Bucs. Chiefs.

After months of gambling losses and fantasy football thrillers, reality has set in for NFL fans. The much-anticipated Super Bowl matchup will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Each team comes into the game with something to prove. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay will look to capture the franchiseâ€™s second championship in history; Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs seek back-to-back titles, something only eight other franchises have done.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay will be at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 7.