Injuries across the league cause panic amongst fantasy managers

Week two of NFL action was riddled with injuries, leaving fantasy managers who drafted players such as running backs Saquan Barkley and Christian McCaffery shaking their heads. Here are the biggest winners and losers of week two.

WINNERS

Aaron Jones: Jones exploded on a weak Detroit defense, scoring three times and picking up over 200 scrimmage yards for Green Bay. While Jones may not keep up such prolific play in the coming weeks, he certainly shined in week two.

Dak Prescott: Prescott took advantage of a beyond flawed Falcons defense scoring four total touchdowns and throwing for 450 yards. Prescott will look to continue his success against Seattle in week three.

Calvin Ridley: For the second week in a row, Ridley has flourished in his role with the Falcons. He caught nine passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys. Ridley seems to be a go-to for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who targeted Julio Jones just four times on the day.

LOSERS

The San Francisco 49ers: It was a historically bad week for injuries in the NFL in week two, and the 49ers received the short end of the stick. Both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert, two of the franchiseâ€™s most important players, suffered injuries, leaving the Niners offense looking sparse. On top of that, Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas each suffered a torn ACL.

Tom Brady: The Bucks looked good on Sunday, but Brady threw for a measly 217 yards and one touchdown coupled with a pair of turnovers.

We continually see the volatile nature of NFL play, making the lives of fantasy owners that much harder.