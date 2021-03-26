In case you missed it, Hawks acquire Lou Williams, send Rajon Rondo to LA

The Atlanta Hawks acquired Lou Williams and two future second-round picks from the Los Angeles Clippers for Rajon Rondo.Â

It was a short tenure for Rondo, who signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Hawks in the offseason. His 3.9 points and 3.5 assists per game in 27 appearances this year are both career-lows for the 12-year veteran point guard.

Lou Williams, who was drafted in 2005 straight out of South Gwinnett High School, averaged 11.9 points per game for the Hawks from 2012-14 and shot 35% on three-pointers. In 42 games this season, Williams is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists per game in 22 minutes.Â

Atlanta currently sits at six in the Eastern Conference at 22-22.