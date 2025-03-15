ICE raids taking place in Atlanta

Under President Trump, mass deportations have been taking place, with inspections sweeping through Georgia. Using military planes, Trump’s administration has started deportation flights.

Yes, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has confirmed that it is currently conducting operations in Atlanta, according to Fox 5.

A post put out by Homeland Security Atlanta, an account associated with ICE, said, “Removing criminal aliens from our communities isn’t just enforcement—it’s protection. Ensuring the safety and security of our neighborhoods starts with upholding the law. #PublicSafety #CommunityFirst.”

As of the status of ICE being sighted at Georgia State’s campus, rumors are amok, but there is no concrete evidence as of yet. Nevertheless, it is important to have vital information on hand.

If a loved one is detained by ICE, you can try to use ICE’s detainee locator to find them. If you are home when ICE knocks on your door, the officer must have a warrant to enter.

“ICE ‘warrants’ are not signed by judges,” according to the National Immigrant Justice Center. “They are ICE forms signed by ICE officers, and they do not grant authority to enter a home without consent of the occupant(s).”

Student organizers with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) gathered other student protesters on the edge of the Greenspace outside of Langdale in support of immigrant communities following President Trump’s increase in deportation across the country.

Addison Clapp, a representative from PSL, spoke on the importance of student protests on campuses.

“Students have always been at the forefront of any progressive movement in history,” she said. “It goes to show that universities and the police wouldn’t be using so many resources to repress student movements if they weren’t afraid of what they could be.”

Clapp says that the root of the problem lies within the government.

“Trump’s right-wing billionaire agenda is blaming immigrants for society’s problems,” she said. “We’re saying that’s not true. It’s because of the capitalist system that people can’t afford the things they need.”

The Atlanta branch of PSL holds protests, informational sessions and other demonstrations every week, recently centering on immigrant rights.

Under the name “50501” the movement organized protests that took place Feb. 5. The name refers to 50 protests in 50 states, at their capitols, all in one day. The protests were against mass deportations and fascism and defended equality. In Atlanta, the protest started at the capitol and then later moved to Centennial Park.

50501 is hosting another national protest on March 4th. In Atlanta, the march will start in Piedmont Park.