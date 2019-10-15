How Peter Minetos navigates politics as a young Republican

While working a parade in the district, Minetos had been contemplating which college he’d attend in the fall when he came across three Georgia State students, Olivia Mitrovich, Maria Almanza and Kylie Harrod, members of the campus chapter of the College Republicans.

“So, I visited Georgia State the next week and was like, ‘OK, this is where I want to go,’” he said.

Minetos found his next career move through his connections with Georgia State’s College Republicans. He filled a vacancy for vice chair of the chapter the same semester he enrolled in classes.

The College Republicans, Minetos said, is an official wing of the Republican National Committee, which is also represented at the state level through the Georgia Republican Party.

College Republicans — like Teen Age Republicans and Young Republicans — falls into the category of youth organizations for the Republican Party. Each campus operates their own chapter, which reports to the statewide Georgia College Republicans.

By the end of his first semester in college, Minetos ran for chair of the chapter and won.

But Minetos aimed even higher the following spring. He launched his campaign for state chairman, the highest position in Georgia for College Republicans, which he holds to this day. Because he took on this new role, over all of the Georgia college campuses, he was required to resign from his campus chapter position.

Minetos has crossed paths with some of the highest political figures in the nation, including Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence.

“It was really neat. He’s second in command,” he said. “It’s not often someone gets to meet the vice president.”

Minetos had been invited by a friend to greet the vice president on the tarmac at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. After snapping a photo with him, Minetos said Pence told him, “That better be on Twitter tonight.”

But Minetos was lucky enough to greet Pence a second time, after stepping out of Air Force Two onto Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

At the state level, he’s met both Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Jeff Duncan, along with Georgia Reps. Drew Ferguson, Tom Graves, Barry Loudermilk and Jody Hice.

Other notable figures include Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Johnny Isakson, Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

While in Washington, D.C. for the summer, Minetos came across the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., at Trump Tower, after previously meeting him at the University of Georgia.

“Meeting Don Jr. was great. He was high-energy, really sharp guy,” Minetos said.



Minetos is pretty happy with the direction his life is going now, and even though he’s just “riding the wave” for now, he could see his future looking very similar.

“I really enjoy what I’m doing now, so I do see myself somewhere in the realm of politics,” he said.

If he chooses to pursue a career in politics, he sees a position as chief of staff or work in campaign consulting as viable possibilities.

“Running for office down the road could potentially be something. I never can rule that one out,” Minetos said.

Although he’s made moves in politics, Minetos isn’t studying political science. Instead, he has invested his time in computer science, as a backup if politics doesn’t take him where he hopes.