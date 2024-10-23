Horror in Haute Couture

Fashion is a powerful tool for self-expression. When combined with other artistic mediums like film, photography and music, fashion encapsulates a society’s culture while leaving room for innovation. Film and fashion are two artistic realms that continually challenge societal norms.

Iconic horror films like “Jennifer’s Body,” “The Craft” and “Scream” utilize unique aesthetics to confront traditional views of femininity, identity and self-expression. Fashion and cinematic expression in these films show how horror allows viewers to face their fears and embrace transformation and individuality through fashion.

“Jennifer’s Body”

The 2009 film “Jennifer’s Body” explores the exploitation and sexualization of women through the lens of the “male gaze.” Jennifer, played by Megan Fox, is the hottest girl in school. Her wardrobe comprises denim mini-skirts, cropped velour tracksuit jackets and colored camisoles. These are all pieces reminiscent of early 2000s era fashion, a period often referred to as Y2K. This combination of femininity in contrast to her fierce nature contributes to her allure. With the resurgence of Y2K fashion into the 2020s, trends like low-rise jeans, graphic baby tees, chunky sneakers, bedazzled belts and satin fabrics move into the new generation. This balance of edginess and femininity has been reclaimed as a women’s empowerment movement. Celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Ice Spice rock this fun and colorful wardrobe.

“The Craft”

“The Craft” is a cult classic demonstrating the power of magic, following four girls who become witches while attending a Catholic high school. Each character is grappling with their mental health and social acceptance. The movie explores themes such as suicidal thoughts, racism, sexual assault and low self-esteem. The characters accessorize with rosaries and crosses, which in some cultures is controversial. Nancy Downs, played by Fairuza Balk, wears layered necklaces paired with crosses. At the climax, Nancy is consumed by her desire to possess dark magic. In this scene, Downs is corrupted by her new power. To signify this transformation, her clothes are dark and edgy. She wears a sleeveless black top, a black leather jacket and combat boots paired with a pleated skirt. In addition, the film features studded chokers, leather jackets and flowy floral dresses and skirts. This movie brought a gothic and punk feel to 90s-era fashion. One that is represented in 2020’s alternative style fashion. Today’s alternative fashion scene incorporates grungy elements of 90s-era fashion such as studded leather belts, leather pants and adorned crosses as in the case of the high-end fashion brand Chrome Hearts.

“Scream (1996)”

Released in 1996, “Scream” is a classic mystery-style slasher film. The movie follows a group of teenagers who attend high school in a well-off neighborhood. Sidney Prescott, who Neve Campbell plays is the main character and her outfits are distinct from the typical female horror protagonist. Sidney’s outfits are effortless and balance a slightly feminine look emphasizing comfort and practicality, unlike many female horror protagonists who are usually hyper-feminine and sexualized like in Jennifer’s Body. The other characters’ wardrobe borders on 90s street-wear style and casual vintage clothing similar to the cult classic film “Clueless.” The outfits consist of crew neck tees, baggy jeans, denim jackets, jerseys and layered pieces often accompanied by flannel. Today, celebrities like Rihanna and Tyler the Creator sport this style. Today, thrifting at second-hand or consignment has made this effortless vintage look attainable, accessible and affordable. Here at Georgia State University, some panthers wear baggy jeans, sneakers and layered basics, following 90s-era fashion.

Horror can be intimidating and so can making the perfect outfit, add some of these pieces to a new wardrobe and look stunning in this spooky season. Remember that while trends do reoccur, individuality is something that should remain constant when creating a wardrobe. Experiment with different colors, silhouettes and patterns to find an unforgettable look inspired by these iconic films. Who knows then maybe, on October 3rd he’ll ask you what day it is.