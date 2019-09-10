Arts & Living, Recipes

“Homemade” Canned Chili

September 10, 2019

Fall is approaching! This simple recipe is a perfect weeknight meal as it can be made in under an hour. It’s also great to feed a group of friends, or eat throughout the week because it’ll taste even better the next day.

 

Chili Ingredients

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 pound of ground beef 

1 white onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

15-oz. can of diced tomatoes

Two 15-oz. cans of chili (with or without beans)

¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon of cumin

 

Topping Ingredients

Shredded cheese

Sour cream

Green onions, sliced

 

Steps

  1. In a large pot, cook beef in olive oil over medium heat until no longer pink
  2. Add onion, garlic, cumin and cayenne pepper; cook until fragrant (3-5 minutes)
  3. Add diced tomatoes and chili; bring to a boil
  4. Reduce to simmer and cook uncovered for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally
  5. Ladle into bowls and add topping ingredients as desired

