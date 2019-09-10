“Homemade” Canned Chili

Fall is approaching! This simple recipe is a perfect weeknight meal as it can be made in under an hour. It’s also great to feed a group of friends, or eat throughout the week because it’ll taste even better the next day.

Chili Ingredients

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 pound of ground beef

1 white onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

15-oz. can of diced tomatoes

Two 15-oz. cans of chili (with or without beans)

¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon of cumin

Topping Ingredients

Shredded cheese

Sour cream

Green onions, sliced

Steps