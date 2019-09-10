“Homemade” Canned Chili

Fall is approaching! This simple recipe is a perfect weeknight meal as it can be made in under an hour. It’s also great to feed a group of friends, or eat throughout the week because it’ll taste even better the next day.
Chili Ingredients
1 tablespoon of olive oil
1 pound of ground beef
1 white onion, chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
15-oz. can of diced tomatoes
Two 15-oz. cans of chili (with or without beans)
¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon of cumin
Topping Ingredients
Shredded cheese
Sour cream
Green onions, sliced
Steps
- In a large pot, cook beef in olive oil over medium heat until no longer pink
- Add onion, garlic, cumin and cayenne pepper; cook until fragrant (3-5 minutes)
- Add diced tomatoes and chili; bring to a boil
- Reduce to simmer and cook uncovered for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally
- Ladle into bowls and add topping ingredients as desired