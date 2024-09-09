Hollywood Hits Get Wild Bollywood Makeovers

We all love our Hollywood classics, but if you’re growing tired of watching the same old flicks, here’s some good news. Your favorite cult classics have Bollywood remakes. Next time someone recommends “Silence of the Lambs” (1991) to you, you’ll have something more to add to the conversation.

Though many Bollywood films are originals, plenty are remakes of American movies. While some are official remakes, others have had lawsuits filed against them (while still being successful, might I add!) and others simply draw inspiration. After all, all art is inspired by other art in one way or another.

Although Mumbai is currently the world’s largest film production hub, Bollywood films are often skipped over in discussions about foreign cinema, or at least in the few film bro conversations I’ve stuck around for at GSU (no shade!).

Bollywood films also traditionally feature more musical numbers, melodrama, and emphasis on family/cultural themes. Yes, musical numbers are common in genres you wouldn’t normally expect to see them in, whether you like it or not.

From classics to romcoms to golden era films, these remakes span genres and decades. Some will have uncannily similar posters, some will have titles that are direct translations, and some have the same Letterboxd rating, but these are all mostly well-known and loved in both fanbases.

It’s about time we talk about these Bollywood cult classics which also happen to be remakes of other popular American films. Let’s take a whirlwind tour through some of these wild remakes:

“Silence of the Lambs” (1991) got a Bollywood makeover with “Sangharsh” (1999). While it keeps the basic premise of a female agent tracking a serial killer with help from an incarcerated genius, it takes some detours. The genius isn’t a cannibal (probably because Hindi doesn’t have a word that rhymes with “someone who eats people”), and oh yeah, he falls in love with the agent. It culminates in a bizarre climax involving immortal powers, child sacrifice, and a tender deathbed kiss. This movie can’t decide if it’s a thriller or a romantic movie, but that’s what makes it so entertaining.

“Three Men and a Baby” (1987) became “Heyy Babyy” (2007) in Bollywood. The basic plot remains – three bachelors find a baby and hilarity ensues, but Bollywood cranks it up to eleven. Instead of just Tom Selleck and company fumbling with diapers, we also get sensual disco dance numbers with questionable butt-slapping. How do they establish how much these guys hate kids? They literally get into a fistfight with super-powered children. Nothing says “I’m not ready for fatherhood” like punching a toddler, right? Technically, this isn’t a direct remake of Three Men and a Baby. It’s actually a remake of a Malaysian film, which was a remake of Three Men and a Baby, which itself was a remake of a French movie. So, we’re three layers away from the original concept here—and trust me, you can tell.

Other notable remakes:

“E.T” (1982) transformed into “Koi Mil Gaya” (2003) but you can expect an equally freakish-looking alien. “The Godfather” (1972) became “Sarkar” (2005), featuring the iconic Amitabh Bachchan. “Fight Club” (1999) got a romantic thriller twist in “Karthik Calling Karthik” (2010). For rom-com lovers, “She’s the Man” (2006) became “Dil Bole Hadippa!” (2009), and “Love Actually” (2003) turned into “Salaam-e-Ishq” (2007). Action fans might enjoy “Dhoom” (2004), Bollywood’s infamous take on “Fast and Furious” (2001).

So there you have it, folks! Whether you’re a die-hard Hollywood fan or a curious newcomer to Indian cinema, these films offer a unique twist on familiar stories. They’re a testament to the universal appeal of great storytelling and the creative ways different cultures can interpret and reimagine the same tale. Next time you’re in the mood for something familiar yet totally different, why not give one of these Bollywood remakes a shot? You might just find yourself dancing in your seat!