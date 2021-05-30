Hawks Talon GC pick up first win of season, split series with Grizz Gaming

Hawks Talon GC split Saturday night’s series with Grizz Gaming in an 82-51 loss and a 68-61 win, their first of the 2021 NBA 2K League season.

Head coach Wesley Acuff was encouraged with what he saw from his team in their second series of the season.

“Credit to Grizz Gaming who came out strong in tonight’s first game, but I couldn’t be prouder of how we responded, how we made adjustments and how we executed in the second game,” Acuff said. “We’re thrilled to come away with our first victory of the season, but we know the season is long and we have a lot of work to do as we prepare for two very talented teams in Raptors Uprising GC and Heat Check Gaming next week.”

In game one, CEEZ posted team-highs of 16 points and nine assists while reigning MVP finalist BP provided 14 points and an assist in his season debut. Lee finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds, compiling his second double-double of the early season.

Game two saw BP lead the team with 19 points, three assists and three steals. SWANN recorded 16 points and CEEZ picked up 15 points and 10 assists in his first double-double as a member of Hawks Talon. Lee added in eight points and a commanding 16 rebounds and two blocks.

Acuff and Hawks Talon will return to the court on Friday when they face Raptors Uprising GC, followed by a series with Heat Check Gaming the next day. Both series’ will begin at 7 p.m. EST and stream on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.