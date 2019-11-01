Hawks struggle without Trae Young, fall 106-97 to the Miami Heat on Halloween night

A Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks hit the hardwood Halloween night, looking to rebound from a two-game losing streak. Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn ensured that was not to be the case, as the duo combined for 45 points and helped their squad to a comfortable 106-97 win.

Without Young, Thursday night’s game was all about communication on the floor.

“With Trae being out, one of our main leaders, I think communication is key,” Reddish said pre-game.

It was Reddish who looked to facilitate in the opening minutes, as he and Kevin Huerter looked to handle the majority of the playmaking duties. The guard got to the hole with ease, drawing a couple of early fouls and knocking down four free throws as the Hawks opened up the first quarter with an 11-8 run.

After some sloppy defensive play on the perimeter, the Heat closed the quarter on a 22-15 run and took a 30-26 lead.

The Hawks finished the quarter on a high note, though. After a Reddish block and outlet pass, DeAndre’ Bembry threw down a one-handed jam to electrify the State Farm Arena crowd.

The second quarter saw much of the same. The Heat were active on the glass early and opened up a 48-33 lead before Lloyd Pierce called a timeout with 4:37 to go.

Out of the timeout, the Hawks responded with a 13-4 run to close the half and cut the Heat lead to 52-46. Bembry and Tyrone Wallace, who dropped six points of his own, led the charge. Bembry finished the half with a team-high 10 points.

The Hawks came out stale in the second half, though. Reddish and Huerter continued to struggle with their playmaking and Kendrick Nunn began to pour it on for the Heat. After draining a three pointer, the guard intercepted a pass and threw down a break away dunk. The Heat fans inside the building began to find their collective voices.

Trailing 71-57, Pierce threw in his bench unit, trying to regain the team’s long lost second quarter spark.

Things went from bad to worse when John Collins went down with a left ankle sprain. He could not continue and headed straight for the locker rooms, but returned in the fourth quarter.

But the bench unit began to find its form once again, as Jabari Parker, who finished the game with a team-high 23 points, and Bembry combined for 14 points, including an acrobatic offensive rebound and putback by Bembry.

A Tyler Herro 3-pointer with less than a second to go killed off the momentum and gave the Heat an 85-75 advantage going into the fourth and final quarter of play.

While the bench continued to fight in the early stages of the fourth, the team ultimately burned out, and Erik Spolstra’s Heat polished off the Hawks for the second time this week.