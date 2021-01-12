Hawks snap a four-game skid, defeat 76ers 112-94 behind Trae Young’s 26

The Atlanta Hawks snapped a four-game losing streak Monday night, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 112-94 at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young was back to his usual self scoring 26 points on 9-19 shooting, dishing out eight assists and not committing a turnover for the first time this season.

“It felt good to actually get some shots going in,” Young said. “Had a really good warm-up today and just kind of carried it over to the game, and it felt good.”

Brandon Goodwin came off the bench and gave Lloyd Pierce a season-high 15 points and had four assists. The Norcross native looked comfortable, also playing a season-high 23 minutes.

“Brandon’s been playing good basketball the last four [to] five games,” Pierce said. “His defensive intensity, picking up full-court, setting the tone for the second unit guys … his energy is a bit contiguous.”

Clint Capela recorded another double-double, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He has now pulled down 10 or more rebounds in seven straight games. c

John Collins only scored 12 points, but all seven field-goal attempts came from three, and he made four.

“I’m going to hit them when I’m open and let it fly,” Collins said.

Atlanta had a dominant second quarter where they scored 38 points and only held Philadelphia to 17 points. The Hawks had it going from three and forced turnovers, which allowed them to stretch their lead and break the game open.

Joel Embiid was the lone bright spot for the 76ers as he scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds. Embiid had it going early, and it looked like he was going to be a problem, but Atlanta was able to stifle him and throw various bodies his way to slow him down.

Tyrese Maxey had an efficient game and scored 15 points and six rebounds. Maxey saw the floor well and did a good job orchestrating the offense.

76ers were a depleted bunch, missing Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Terrance Ferguson, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton. It was a key reason why Philly had a hard time scoring and depended so much on Embiid.

Atlanta begins a daunting three-game road trip Wednesday when they take on Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.