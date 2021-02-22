Hawks pick up impressive 123-115 win over Denver Nuggets

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-115 in one of their more impressive games of the season so far.

Trae Young had a great game, recording a double-double with 35 points and 15 assists. He also added six rebounds, and four made three-pointers. He drained shots from all over the floor, and his assists went a long way and he loves to set up his teammates.

“I am always going to trust these guys. When they make shots, it opens up the game for me,” Young said.

Clint Capela also recorded a double-double, scoring 22 points and grabbed ten rebounds. He made 8-9 from the field and, as usual, anchored the defense.

The Hawks bench was vital in this game as the bench provided 35 points and gave the team a jolt when the starters were resting.

“Our bench did a solid job tonight. Tony knocked down some shots for us on the perimeter, and Gallo had a nice rhythm,” Nate Mcmillian said.

Danilo Gallinari’s 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals helped add to the bench’s success in this game.

Tony Snell’s 12 points came on a pure sharpshooting display as he only missed one of his five three-pointer attempts.

Atlanta shared the ball, generously recording 29 assists on 42 made shots and amassing 51 percent shooting as a team. The Hawks plus-16 on points in the paint proved well points in the paint helped them pad a lead that got up to 22 at one point.

Denver shot 44 percent from three and was able to get great shots but couldn’t stop the Hawks when it mattered most.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets, terrorizing the Hawks for a team-high 30 points on 11-20 shooting.

Rookie Facundo Campazzo scored 16 points on an efficient 4-7 from 3 off the bench and proving a jolt for the offense.

Even in foul trouble, Jokic still added 15 points and ten rebounds, notching his 21st double-double of the season. Led by Capela, the Hawks played tremendous defense on Jokic, which is impressive considering he just got named as an All-Star starter last week.

“I really took the challenge myself to eliminate him. I know how he can impact the game,” Capela said.

Monte Morris was also great off the bench for Denver, scoring 15 points grabbing seven rebounds, and six assists. The young guard was doing it all for Mike Malone.

Denver got 38 points from their bench, which became a primary reason they stayed within striking distance until the end.

The win provides a considerable boost for the Hawks as they take the next two days off before a Wednesday night road matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.