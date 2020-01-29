GSUPD opens investigation after pornographic tweets show ‘unlawful surveillance’

The Georgia State University Police Department is conducting an active investigation into a suspect who posted nude images and videos of sexual acts on Twitter.

The user, @quadretoofreaky (Editor’s Note: The profile contains graphic sexual images and videos), was confirmed as the current subject of the investigation by GSUPD Chief of Police Joseph Spillane.

At 12:11 p.m. today, the university sent out a campus broadcast via email informing students of “on-going incidents of an individual unlawfully surveilling people in restrooms on campus.”

According to Spillane, there have been two reports of this individual taking pictures or recording video overtop bathroom stall doors. One victim was male and the other victim was female who was using a co-ed bathroom.

“We essentially had two reports on him and we wanted to go ahead and send [the campus broadcast] out … so all of the students would be careful when they go to the restroom and pay attention to their surroundings,” Spillane said.

Spillane said he anticipates GSUPD will identify the subject very quickly through surveillance video and the ongoing investigation.

The suspect is described in the campus broadcast as a black male, 6’ – 6’03”, wearing a “black and grey zip jacket with yellow-and-white logo on [the] right chest, red jogging pants, black shoes with red and white markings (possibly Air Jordan), black Adidas backpack.”