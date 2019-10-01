GSU Jam basketball showcase electrifies Georgia State

The wait is over. Basketball season has returned.

It didn’t take long for the GSU Jam event to electrify Atlanta Monday night. The first fans began waiting outside the GSU Sports Arena around 6:30 and the line expanded for over a block.

A dunk contest, featuring judges Dan Ellington and Ed Curney from the football team, and a three-point shootout, that displayed a confident stroke from Damon Wilson, fans in attendance got a preview of what’s to come in the 2019-2020 season.

The Georgia State cheerleading squad began the night with a crowd-pleasing performance, including plenty of flips and pyramids. After garnering the attention of the crowd for a “We are… Georgia State” chant that echoed throughout the night, the three-point shootout began.

Women’s Basketball freshman Kamryn Dziak and Men’s Basketball’s redshirt senior Damon Wilson spoiled the comeback hopes of freshman Moriah Taylor and redshirt junior Corey Allen.

Following the three-point shootout was a captivating dunk contest. Kavonte Ivery’s one-handed, under the rim slam got the crowd going and Nelson Phillips followed suit by dunked over teammate Damon Wilson.

However, redshirt sophomore JoJo Phillips shut the gym down by dunking over two of his teammates. The players swarmed the University of Georgia transfer as the crowd burst out into a frenzy.

The women’s team opens up their campaign against Tuskegee University on Oct. 29 and the men’s team opens up the following week, when Brewton Parker College comes to town on Nov. 6.