Georgia State’s historic 2019 season ends in Arizona Bowl heartbreak

Georgia Stateâ€™s (7-6) historic, rollercoaster 2019 season ended in heartbreak out West Tuesday, as it fell 38-17 to the Wyoming Cowboys (8-5) in the Arizona Bowl. While the Panthers failed to end the decade on a high note, the season bodes well for the programâ€™s future.

The Panthers began the game on fire, scoring the first touchdown just over two minutes into the contest. The defense also saw early success, holding Wyoming to a field goal on their first possession. Things then started to unravel for Georgia State, as costly penalties and turnovers turned the game in the Cowboysâ€™ favor.

Wyomingâ€™s offense, aided by short field possessions, took control of the Panthers and found themselves up 24-10 at halftime. The Cowboys have now won two bowl games in their last three seasons, raising their all-time bowl record to 8-8. Their traveling fans made themselves heard from the first whistle until the last.

In just the third game of his collegiate career, Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams made his presence known. Not only did he throw for three touchdowns, but he also balanced the Cowboysâ€™ offensive unit, which had been more dependent on the run for most of the season.Â

Defensively, the Cowboys also began to dictate the tempo following Georgia Stateâ€™s electric first drive. The defense not only rebounded, but shined. The Cowboys wouldn’t allow another Georgia State touchdown until the third quarter and made some huge stops in the red zone during the fourth quarter.Â

Although Georgia State came up empty handed, the players should hang their heads high after the season theyâ€™ve put together. While a 7-6 record might not seem significant to many, the program took giant leaps forward this season and will look to build on the success in the upcoming 2020 season.