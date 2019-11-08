Georgia State womenâ€™s soccer tops Coastal Carolina and advances to the Sun Belt semis

Georgia State Women’s Soccer beat Coastal Carolina in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament 1-0 Wednesday night. The win advanced the Panthers to the semifinal match against South Alabama, which will take place on Nov. 9.

The lone goal on the night came from a Jimena Cabrero corner kick in the 79th minute that curved into the far corner of the net without touching a single player.

Cabrero also came agonizingly close to scoring in the 50th minute, but was denied by a spectacular save from Chanticleer keeper Ky Hudson.Â

Senior Brooke Shank continued her streak of impressive performances, as she was all over the pitch and had several shots on the night.

Shank started the game by receiving several hard hits from Chanticleer defenders that would lead her to wrap up thigh. She was limited in her mobility once the second half got underway.

Despite her apparent injury, Shank still managed to break away from Chanticleer defenders in the 67th minute on a long run before rocketing a shot well above the crossbar.

After the game, head coach Ed Joyce said that Shank suffered a “dead leg”, but that the senior was able to power through it.Â

The one goal for the Panthers would prove to be enough as they were able to win the defensive struggle and escape with a 1-0 victory. The Panthers will now have their most challenging match of the year as they face the No. 1 ranked South Alabama squad on Friday.