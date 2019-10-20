Georgia State womenâ€™s soccer returns to win column with 2-0 win over the Louisiana Raginâ€™ Cajuns

Friday was Fan Appreciation Night at the GSU Soccer Complex. Head Coach Ed Joyce’s womenâ€™s soccer team brought it all in a dominant 2-0 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.Â

The first goal of the match was scored by senior midfielder Brooke Shank, who after weaving her way through a slew of defenders, tapped the ball into the back of the net. It was her first goal of the season.

Shank received her goal thanks to a well-placed cross by Jolie Ryff, who took on the kick from just outside the penalty box. The duo would meet again less than 10 minutes later.

In the 20th minute, the Panthers started a fast break, and Shank once again was at the center of the action. Shank received the ball on the run and held it for what seemed like an eternity before hitting Ryff with a spectacularly timed through ball. Ryff received the pass and finished the job, beating Cajun’s goalkeeper Mackenzie Lee.

The second half felt like DÃ©jÃ vu for both sides, as the Panther’s backline continued to shut down the Cajuns, making life easy for goalkeeper Kendra Clarke, who only had to make a handful of saves on the night.

It wasn’t until late in the match that Louisiana finally pressured Georgia State when Kaylie Powell’s shot struck the top of the crossbar and ricocheted back into play.

Ultimately the final burst of effort by Louisiana came too late as the Panthers were able to play keep-away for the last 10 minutes of regulation and secure the victory.Â