Georgia State Women’s Soccer: Previewing the Arkansas State match

As part of Homecoming Week, the Georgia State women’s soccer team is set to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at the GSU Soccer Complex in Panthersville on Oct. 4. The Panthers come in with a 4-6-1 record, while the Red Wolves come in with a 7-3 record.

Facing a team that has allowed the third fewest goals in the Sun Belt Conference (11), the Panthers will be leaning heavily on freshman striker Jimena Cabrero, who leads the team in goals (3), points (6), and attempted shots (14). Senior midfielder Brook Shank is tied for the team lead in attempted shots with 14 and will also be relied on heavily to score.

These two teams couldn’t be heading in more opposite directions. Georgia State is entering the game on a two-game losing streak, while Arkansas State currently boasts a four-game winning streak. The Panthers were shut out in both of their previous losses, while three of the Red Wolves’ four recent wins came via shutouts.

“We plan on playing our game and focusing on ourselves. They have played very well this season but we are always confident in what we can do as a group,” head coach Ed Joyce said.

The Red Wolves, who will present a difficult challenge, are also third in goals scored with 19 on the season. A massive effort on both sides of the ball, particularly from Cabrero and goalkeeper, Kendra Clarke, will be required in order for the Panthers to pull off the victory and get the season back on track.