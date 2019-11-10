Georgia State womenâ€™s soccer falls to South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semis

Georgia State women’s soccer fell 1-0 to South Alabama in the semifinal of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Friday night. As a result, the teamâ€™s season is officially over, as the loss ended the impressive run, which saw the Panthers win five of their last six matches.

A cold, windy night in Foley, Alabama, created an ariel disadvantage for both sides, as passes and shots were affected by the harsh conditions.Â Â

Brenna Mcpartlan scored the only goal on the night off a penalty kick in the 24th minute, after the Panthers fouled Sun Belt Player of the Year Briana Morris inside the 18-yard box.Â

The Jaguars would continue to execute a dynamic offensive attack throughout the entire match, dominating in total shots on the night.Â

Panthers goalkeeper Kendra Clark had her hands full, as she saved a total of 10 shots on the night.Â

The Panther’s defense refused to give up and was able to limit dangerous shots on goal during the second period.Â

As time dwindled down, however, the Panthers were unable to make anything happen offensively.Â

A lack of urgency, coupled with the inability to get the ball into the opponent’s half of the pitch, resulted in Georgia State losing a relatively close match.

Despite their struggles offensively, the Panthers did play solid defense and the only goal allowed came from a penalty kick.Â Â

The womenâ€™s team will have plenty to reflect on as their season came to a close and the team bids farewell to seniors Brooke Shank, Mikella Rodriguez, Samantha Jacob and Isabelle Grest.Â