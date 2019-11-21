Georgia State women’s basketball dominated by Georgia Tech

Georgia State women’s basketball team traveled to Midtown to face off against cross-town rival Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets recently made history by defeating the Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in program history.Â

The win gave the Yellow Jackets a 3-0 start, while the Panthers were looking to get their first win of the season. It was Georgia Tech that would end up victorious, however, as the team smoked Georgia State 69-28.

The ball was not in the Panthers court in the first quarter. The Yellow Jackets got off to a strong 11-0 start. It was not until Clemson transfer Taylor Hosendove hit a free-throw that Gene Hillâ€™s women found the scoreboard. Before Hosendove hit the free-throw, she was 0-for-9 from the free-throw line on the season. The Panthersâ€™ Hosendove and Tehya Lyons were granted eligibility to play hours before tip-off.Â

The Panthers continued to struggle in the second quarter, only to get their second bucket with 2:23 left in the quarter. The team made a mistake by allowing Jasmine Carson to get hot from the three-point line. She made 4 out of her 6 three-point attempts and it was a key in the defeat.Â

The Panthers shot an ugly 10% from the field, while the Yellow Jackets finished at 41%.Â Â Gene Hillâ€™s women need to move the ball more, only having one assist in the entire first half.Â

In the third period, the Panthers played a lot better on the offensive end, but could not make a stop defensively. The nightmare continued as the Yellow Jackets were able to stretch their lead in the second half. Coming off of her 31-point performance against Florida International University, Taylor Henderson, along with Jada Lewis and Hosendove scored six points.Â

The Panthers will have to regroup and get ready to face Alabama A&M during Thanksgiving break, as they continue to seek their first win of the season.