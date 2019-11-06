Georgia State womenâ€™s basketball collapses in second half, loses 74-48 to the Toledo Rockets

Georgia Stateâ€™s womenâ€™s basketball team hosted the Toledo Rockets at the GSU Sports Arena Tuesday night. This was the first game of the regular season for both squads. The Panthers got blown out in the second half and ultimately fell, losing 74-48.

Georgia Stateâ€™s freshman Taylor Henderson led in scoring with 13 points. Kamryn Dziak, another freshman, got the team started off of her consecutive 3-pointers, resulting in the Toledo calling an early timeout. Dziak was the second leading scorer with 12 points and will be a threat from behind the arc this season. She was on a roll in the first half, but cooled off in the second.

The Panthers kept the game close the entire first half, trailing by only three points (35-32) at the halftime break.

A positive note: Jada Lewis went over 800 career points during the first half. The senior finished with 12 points on the night.

In the second half, the Panthers had awful communication on defense and began to fold. The Rockets were about to get a lot of transition points. There were no defensive stops and a long scoring drought proved to be the difference.

Gene Hillâ€™s squad will have to regroup quickly because they take on Florida International University at home next Monday at 1p.m.



