Georgia State students share their rituals and celebrations for the blue moon

Halloween is associated with spooky vampires, zombies and other creatures that lurk in the night, all illuminated by a full moon.

A Halloween full moon only occurs once every 19 years, and a blue moon on this night is even rarer. This will be the second of the two blue moons that will happen this month.

In many spiritual practices, the moon represents balance, the flow of emotions, dreams and a pathway to one’s “inner world.” The moon’s power offers the ability to powerfully manifest desires, learn from the past and feel deeply connected with the earth.

Graduate student Brittany Williams is celebrating the blue moon for the first time. She looks forward to using the event as an opportunity to focus on her long-term goals.

“I’m starting off my day with some affirmations and writing them down. I also do a spiritual bath,” Williams said. “I dabble in my ancestral spiritual practices in the Yoruba and Ibo tradition.”

In the Yoruba tradition, Oshun is the Orisha or goddess of love and sweet waters. Williams plans to go to the Chattahoochee River during the blue moon. She will give offerings of yellow or orange fruits and honey that have been pre-tasted, as those are some of Oshun’s favorite foods. Williams will also dress in white, including her white headscarf to protect her chakras.

Junior Sunny Hasting is using this event as a way to gather energy. They are going to spend the night looking at the moon and enjoying the outdoors.

“I feel like everyone’s connection to the moon is different,” Hasting said. “For me, it’s happiness and wanting to be outside all the time. I think that is what the energy gives me. It’s a welcoming energy that wants to draw you out.”

They also want to focus on ancestral work to learn more about their history.

“I wonder a lot about my grandparents because I can’t talk to the ones that have passed on,” Hasting said. “I’ll see if I can do something with that [and] with the energy of the [blue moon] to center myself and somehow connect with my ancestors or myself in a positive way.”

Sophomore Nika Luckett has been spiritual since 2014 but only recently connected with the moon.

“In the last two months for the full moon, I wrote down things that I just needed to let go of and find healing,” Luckett said. “I think every day is a good day to let go of anything you’re going through, but the full moon just heightens the chance of manifesting things.”

In her opinion, there are no set guidelines for how one should celebrate or utilize the moon’s energy.

“Enjoy being in the flow and do what you want to do,” Luckett said. “Celebrating the full moon is how you want to celebrate. There’s no right or wrong answer.”

Anyone can celebrate the blue moon, whether they are spiritual or not. There’s no need for money or materials to have a powerful, cleansing and fulfilling experience.

If anyone wants to utilize or celebrate the blue moon, this is a great time to take advantage of the extra lunar energy.