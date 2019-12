Georgia State ripped to shreds by Maryland Terrapins

Well, that was rough.

The No. 13-ranked Maryland Terrapins marched into Atlanta and made their presence known. The team dominated the Panthers over four quarters, ultimately winning 114-41 and dropping Georgia State’s record to 1-8, as the Panthers’ season struggles continue.

A cold morning would do nothing to cool down Maryland’s shooting, as the Terrapins shot 15-of-27 from behind the arc. The effort was lead by Blair Watson and Taylor Mikesell, who both nailed 7 threes and contributed 23 points each.

The Panthers could not keep pace with the high-scoring game flow, struggling to find any open looks throughout the game. The team shot an abysmal 28% from the field. The poor shooting was contagious, as not one Panther made more than three baskets and not a single player hit a 3-pointer.

Aside from the poor shooting, Maryland out rebounded the Panthers 49-24, with 22 of the Terrapins’ boards coming on the offensive end.

Gene Hill and his ladies will look to bounce back in their game versus South Carolina State on Dec. 21.