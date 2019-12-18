Georgia State ripped to shreds by Maryland Terrapins

Well, that was rough.

The No. 13-ranked Maryland Terrapins marched into Atlanta and made their presence known. The team dominated the Panthers over four quarters, ultimately winning 114-41 and dropping Georgia Stateâ€™s record to 1-8, as the Panthersâ€™ season struggles continue.Â

A cold morning would do nothing to cool down Marylandâ€™s shooting, as the Terrapins shot 15-of-27 from behind the arc. The effort was lead by Blair Watson and Taylor Mikesell, who both nailed 7 threes and contributed 23 points each.Â

The Panthers could not keep pace with the high-scoring game flow, struggling to find any open looks throughout the game. The team shot an abysmal 28% from the field. The poor shooting was contagious, as not one Panther made more than three baskets and not a single player hit a 3-pointer.Â

Aside from the poor shooting, Maryland out rebounded the Panthers 49-24, with 22 of the Terrapinsâ€™ boards coming on the offensive end.Â

Gene Hill and his ladies will look to bounce back in their game versus South Carolina State on Dec. 21.