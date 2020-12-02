Georgia State Police Department Chief resigns after second DUI arrest

Georgia State Police Department Chief Joseph Spillane, has resigned after being arrested for a DUI charge in Fayette County.Â

This is Spillane’s second DUI charge while being Georgia State Chief of Police.Â

Following his resignation, the university named Assistant Chief Anthony Coleman as interim police chief.

The Signal previously reported Spillaneâ€™s first DUI arrest on June 18, 2017 by Fayette Police. Charges included driving under the influence and having an open container in the vehicle.Â

Per those allegations, the university placed Spillane on paid administrative leave until the outcome of the ongoing investigation.