Georgia State Panthers move to 2-0 with dominant win over Northeastern

The Georgia State Panthers men’s basketball team capped off a 2-0 homestand with an 84-63 win against the Northeastern Huskies on Friday afternoon.

The Huskies started the game hot from deep, scoring 30 points on threes alone. Then, the Panthers came out in the second half playing tenacious defense, forcing the Huskies to only make three of their next 15 from behind the arc.

The Panthers were led by senior guard Corey Allen, who finished with 25 points and five threes while fellow senior starter Justin Roberts contributed 22 points 9-14 shooting from the field (4-5on threes).

When asked about if we can keep expecting performances like this from Allen this year, head coach Rob Lanier praised Allen’s successful second game of the season.

“Corey’s always been good and productive, but I think being in better shape, and experiencing winning for two years now I think he’s in a different mindset and wants to lead”, Lanier said.

Junior guard Jordan Rawls also had a good game today for the Panthers, bringing good playmaking and scoring off the bench.

“Jordan was terrific”, Lanier said. “Jordan has a steady effect on our team with a good basketball IQ and feel, he’s a point guard, and when he’s out there it certainly benefits our flow on offense.”

Even with preseason All-Conference big man Eliel Nsoseme sitting out today with an apparent knee injury, the team came together and had an excellent day on the glass in his absence. Georgia State was +11 on the glass and only gave up six offensive rebounds.

“There was a definite emphasis in practice and in film, but now can we sustain it, but there was more fight in general”, Lanier said.

The Panthers’ will travel to take on the Richmond Spiders Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. as they look to extend their record to 3-0.