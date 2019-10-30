Georgia State menâ€™s soccer defeats UAB 4-2 behind a dominant performance by striker Aris Briggs

Men’s soccer returned to the GSU soccer complex in electrifying fashion Tuesday night, as Aris Brigg’s three-goal performance helped the Panthers beat the UAB Blazers 4-2.

Along with picking up a hat trick, Briggs tied the Sun Belt Conference record for most goals in a single match this season.Â

The Memphis, Tennessee nativeâ€™s first goal on the night came via a well-timed header off a cross into the box from Dylan Morris in the 31st minute.

Briggs wouldn’t slow down, as he scored yet again in the 34th minute by running to the right side of the box, before placing the ball into the far left corner of the net.Â

With a 3-0 lead and aggressive offensive play, it seemed as if the Panthers would cruise to a comfortable victory.Â

The Blazers, however, refused to go down without a fight, as they scored back-to-back goals in less than a minute.Â

While the second half was a tightly contested affair, Matthew Rios was awarded a penalty after being taken down inside the box in the 74th minute.Â

Briggs stepped up, took the penalty kick for the Panthers and won the mental battle with Blazers keeper Julian Mehl, firing the ball in the back of the net for his third score of the night.

The six-goal match remained exciting, as both teams continued to play aggressively, but ultimately, the two-goal deficit proved too much for the Blazers to overcome.Â

Up next for the menâ€™s team is Senior Night, as they take on the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday night at the GSU Soccer Complex.Â