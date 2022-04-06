Georgia State hires new menâ€™s basketball head coach

Georgia State has hired Xavier University interim head coach Jonas Hayes as its new menâ€™s basketball head coach.Â

Hayes now becomes the 18th coach hired in the teamâ€™s history.Â

The hire comes after previous head coach Rob Lanier was hired last week to become SMU’s new head coach.Â

As interim coach, Hayes had a 4-0 record and led the Musketeers to an NIT championship victory this past season.Â

Hayes, a Georgia University graduate, was an assistant coach at Georgia for six seasons and has spent the last five seasons as an assistant at Xavier before becoming interim head coach back in March.Â

Hayes is an Atlanta native and is the twin brother of former Georgia State basketball assistant Jarvis Hayes.Â

Overall this is a big-time hire for Georgia State.Â

Hayes is well connected to the Atlanta basketball community, with his connections one can believe in his ability to recruit elite high school talent from the Atlanta area and make Georgia State the epicenter of basketball in the peach state.Â

More news to come later in the week as Georgia State finalizes the details.