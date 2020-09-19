Georgia State Falls to Louisiana-Lafayette in Heartbreaking Overtime Finish

Georgia State (0-1) fell to #19 Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0) Saturday afternoon in heartbreaking fashion. The Panthers came out on fire, rushing out to a 14-0 lead with 2:53 left in the first quarter. However, things quickly began to unravel.Â Â

The Raginâ€™ Cajuns cut the lead in half with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Levi Lewis. Soon after, the Panthers responded with a touchdown of their own, but the Cajuns rattled off three straight touchdown drives to go up 28-21.

The Panthers managed to stop the bleeding after running back Destin Coates scored a touchdown to tie the game with 7:37 left in the game, forcing overtime.Â

Georgia State failed to score a touchdown and settled for a field goal to go up 31-28, but the Cajuns would put the nail in the coffin with a 12-yard touchdown run by Elijah Mitchell and grab their first overtime win since 2005.Â

Georgia State will look to avenge the loss in Jerry Richardson Stadium against the Charlotte 49ers next weekend.