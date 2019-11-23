Georgia State defeats South Alabama 28-15, claims elusive seventh win

Georgia State entered Saturday’s contest against South Alabama looking to end a 2-game losing streak. The Panthers defeated the Cougars 28-15 and improved to 7-4 on the season. The result broke school records for wins at home in a single season (5) and regular season wins (7).

It was back to business as usual on the field. Tra Barnett led the team’s running attack and finished with 128 yards, eclipsing the 2,000-yard career milestone.

Again playing on his torn ACL, Dan Ellington had a strong game, finishing with 208 yards and two touchdowns. For Ellington and the seniors, it was the perfect end to their playing careers at Georgia State Stadium.

The team has a chance next weekend against Georgia Southern to claim its first 8-win season in program history.