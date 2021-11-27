Georgia State caps off 2021 regular season with 37-10 win over Troy

A strong defensive effort highlighted the Georgia State Panthers’ 37-10 dismantling of the Troy Trojans Saturday afternoon.

Georgia State’s defense forced two interceptions, recovered two fumbles (including a 72-yard touchdown) and sacked Trojans quarterback Gunnar Watson five times.

The victory moves the Panthers to 7-5 on the season, winners of six of their last seven games after a 1-4 start. Their conference record of 6-2 sets a new program record, and an eighth win of the season would also mark a new program best.

Jamil Muhammad led the charge with three tackles, two sacks, and the 72-yard touchdown fumble recovery.

“It’s just hard work coming to fruition,” Muhammad said after the game.

After his scoop and score, Muhammad tossed the ball to his brother in the stands in an awesome moment. Definitely worth the ensuing penalty.

The fumble recovery touchdown was the highlight of a frenzy of a third quarter in which the Panthers recorded all five of their sacks and held the Trojans to -13 rushing yards.

“It was like Thanksgiving dinner,” head coach Shawn Elliott said after the game. “Everybody wanted a piece. What an amazing effort.”

Redshirt sophomore Antavious Lane recorded his school-record eighth career interception while Chris Moore and Blake Carroll each forced fumbles.

The Panthers did enough on offense, with Darren Grainger completing 11 of 22 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Jamyest Williams ran 15 times for 108 yards, including a rumbling 50-yard touchdown trot early in the fourth quarter. Williams surpassed 1,000 career rushing yards during the game.

Tucker Gregg added 17 carries for 83 yards on the ground. Sam Pinckney led the team with three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown, his first TD catch of the season. Aubry Payne caught a touchdown pass of his own to kick off the scoring.

While the Panthers weren’t terribly efficient offensively, converting just 2-11 third down attempts, the elite defensive effort left them with less field to travel. The Panthers started on their own 40-yard line or better five times.

On the special teams side, Noel Ruiz hit three field goals, including a 50-yard attempt, the longest of his Georgia State career.

While the 5-7 Trojans return home for the offseason, the Panthers wait to learn their third consecutive bowl assignment. Bowls bids are expected to be announced a week from tomorrow.