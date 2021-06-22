Georgia State announces Hannah Keeling as women’s tennis head coach

The Georgia State Panthers have named former Missouri State head coach Hannah Keeling as the next head coach for the women’s tennis program, Director of Athletics Charlie Cobb announced Tuesday afternoon.

Keeling returns to the Peach State after a collegiate playing career at Clayton State and an assistant coaching role at Georgia Gwinnett.

In 2021, Keeling led the Bears to a 12-10 and finished as runner-ups at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship. Under her direction, the Bears had a program-best 4-1 record in conference play.

“We are excited to have Hannah join the Panther Family,” Cobb said. “She is an experienced coach with a history of success, and we are confident that great things are in store for our women’s tennis program.”

Keeling will step into a role and lead a team that compiled a 2-19 overall record in 2021. A proven winner and teacher, Keeling coached 15 All-Americans to a 117-3 record at GGC. Keeling also has an ITA South Region Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year and back-to-back NAIA team titles for the Grizzlies men and women in 2018 and 2019.

“I am so excited and thankful for the opportunity to take over the Georgia State women’s tennis program,” Keeling said. “I am ready to start the upcoming season and work towards many successes in the future. Georgia State is a phenomenal school, and I am thrilled to be part of the team here. I would like to thank Director of Athletics Charlie Cobb for this opportunity.”