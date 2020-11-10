George Proctor knows there’s more to life than just sports, whether it’s in Leeds, England or Atlanta

With over three billion fans, soccer is one of the most popular sports in the world. But in England, it is more than just a game.

With soccer’s origins buried in England’s history, it has been embedded in European culture for hundreds of years and has since become a way of life for most of its fans.

George Proctor, a defender on the Georgia State men’s soccer team, hails from Leeds, England, a city in northern England known for its beautiful historic environment.

“I live just [outside] of the city,” Proctor said. “It’s a lot quieter than Atlanta, but Leeds itself is a busy city, and there is always plenty of things to do.”

For most, coming from a quiet, reserved city to a more hectic and busy city over 4,000 miles away can be a cultural shock. But moving around the world brought better opportunities for the young star.

“I wanted to move here to be able to carry on my soccer career while pursuing a degree,” Proctor said. “There aren’t many opportunities like this in England where you can play soccer at a good level and pursue a degree at the same time. In England, it is either one or the other.”

But while soccer has recently become a surprisingly popular sport in the U.S., American football tops the charts in overall popularity. Some would say that a college football rivalry game in the south is equal to a soccer rivalry game in England.

“Back home in England, soccer means everything to the majority of people,” Proctor said. “If their team loses, that means they will be in a bad mood for the rest of the day. Whereas here, soccer is still growing, and you have a lot of other sports that are more popular. Also, back home, the games are a lot more intense.”

But Proctor sees no distinction between the two nations as far as being a student-athlete in the States or England.

“There are not many differences between here and England,” Proctor said. “Just perform well in the classroom and perform well on the field.”

And Proctor stands true to this, as he has made the Dean’s List for the past two semesters.

“I try to find the right balance between enjoying my social life and getting my work done,” Proctor said. “And I think I do that pretty well.”

Proctor has made a home for himself in Atlanta. But going back to his roots in England could be a possibility for the young star’s future.

“I plan to play soccer either here or back home in England after I graduate,” Proctor said. “If that doesn’t work out, I will go on to coach soccer.”

Maybe Proctor will pursue a career in soccer after Georgia State as a player or coach. If he does, it marks a dream coming true for one who grew up around England’s exciting soccer culture.