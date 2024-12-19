Generational Verses

As the year ends and families get ready to gather for the holidays, complex family dynamics may arise. These conversations sometimes confront generations of unresolved trauma. From absent fathers to mothers’ advice, artists use music to delve into family relationships, confront generational trauma and share emotional vulnerabilities.

Like Him (feat. Lola Young) by Tyler, The Creator:

Grammy Award-Winning artist Tyler Gregory Oknma, better known as “Tyler, The Creator,” continuously pushes the boundaries of genres with his alternative hip-hop sound. On Oct. 28, he released his eighth studio album titled, “Chromakopia,” which saw three of his songs in the Billboard Top 20. One track, “Like Him,” offered a powerful and emotional look into Tyler’s personal experience with absent fatherhood.

Tyler’s lyrics showcased a deep longing for parental love. The song’s haunting, ghost-like sound suggested the lingering presence of his father. In the track, Lola Young’s chorus mimicked the voice of a young Tyler, which highlighted the impact of his father’s absence in adulthood and childhood.

In the song, Tyler explored his identity and how his mother’s expectations, coupled with similarities to his father, shaped his self-worth.

“You ain’t never gotta lie to me…I’m everything that I strive to be.”

The song posed the question: How do you become like someone you’ve never known? The song’s conclusion is Tyler’s mother apologizing for keeping Tyler’s father out of his life.

“And I’m sorry I was young but he’s always wanted to be a father to you.”

The ending provided a moment of reconciliation with his mother, allowing listeners to connect with shared experiences of absent fatherhood. The apology deepens the context of his relationship with his absent father, setting the blame and confusion ablaze. Realizing that it may have been your mother’s fault that you didn’t grow up with a dad is a twist in an already complex reality.

One Wish (feat. Childish Gambino) by Ravyn Lenae:

Ravyn Lenaes’s second studio album “Bird’s Eye” gave listeners a (bird’s eye) view into her emotions and personal relationships, particularly her father.

In her song “One Wish”, Lenae’s lyrics convey a longing for an unattainable family dynamic where her dad is present. Ironically, this thought arose on her birthday when she wished for her dad to be there, knowing he wouldn’t.

Lenae’s lyrics are not a confrontation with her father, but her realization of reality and an articulation of the emotions it brought.

In an Instagram post, Lenae shared the intimate details behind making “One Wish.”

“One Wish’ is one of the most important songs on the album because it highlights the complex relationship I’ve had with my Dad,” said Lenae. “The lyrics remember my 10th birthday party and feeling upset that he couldn’t make it. It was important for me to address these built-up emotions in song for us to now be on a beautiful path of genuinely learning from each other and rekindling.”

Her reflections show how music allowed her to process the frustrations of her father’s absence while offering a chance for them to reconnect and heal.

“One Wish” resonates with those who have experienced absent parents and long to repair the relationship.

Daddy Mama Drama by Teezo Touchdown:

Teezo Touchdown’s “Daddy Mama Drama,” explores the power dynamics between parents and children. Teezo’s raw emotions on the track give a peek into his personal experience, demonstrating the complexities of growing up with little or inconsistent support. His lyrics challenged listeners to break the cycle of generational trauma.

“I can hate you, I can blame you… I can’t hate you, I am you.”

Teezo explores how unresolved pain is passed through generations, who subconsciously adopt their parents’ behaviors. “Daddy Mama Drama” shows listeners that we are products of our environment and alludes to a possible reconciliation between his parents and his relationship.

“The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree but if it does it’s ok, we can go and fix the screen.”

But if not, but if not…we can put a case on it and hope that it still rings.”

The metaphor of putting a case on an already broken phone symbolizes protecting the relationship even if it’s already damaged. His lyrics highlight that while listeners can’t change the past, it can still be acknowledged and healed.

Whether through the lens of a parent, child or partner, artists use their music as a platform to process their feelings, confront generational trauma and express their emotions. Artists’ vulnerability and authenticity, create a connection between their narratives and listeners’ experiences. Music confronts the emotions left unsaid and sparks conversations about generations of pain.