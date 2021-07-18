Gabriel Heinze relieved of duties as Atlanta United FC head coach

Atlanta United FC has fired head coach Gabriel Heinze just eight months into his tenure, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

The club will now look for its third head coach over the last 12 months. Last season the club fired Frank de Boer.Â The Five Stripes sit at tenth in the eastern conference with a 2-7-4 record, their last win coming on May 15 against CF Montreal.

Heinze Josef Martinez to train away from the club despite being fit to play, adding to what many described as an unstable relationship between the clubâ€™s star striker and head coach. The team announced assistant Rob Valentino, a well-respected member of the teamâ€™s coaching staff, as the interim head coach.