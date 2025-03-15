From Thought to Action: Grad Students Lead the Way

Georgia State University’s Third Annual Graduate Conference for Research, Scholarship and Creative Activity was held on Feb. 5, 2025. The event brought together graduate students, faculty and researchers under the theme of “Scholarship for a Better World: Empowering Change, Inspiring Action.” The event served as a platform for students to showcase their research and creative projects, sparking conversations about how scholarship can be harnessed to tackle global challenges.

The conference featured a wide variety of work, ranging from poster displays and oral presentations to musical and dance performances. With topics addressing everything from sustainability and social justice to technological innovations for good, it was a celebration of the diverse ways in which graduate students are using their research to drive positive change.

Attendees and presenters alike were encouraged to engage in meaningful dialogue throughout the day, reflecting the conference’s goal of creating an environment where new ideas could flourish. By showcasing work that directly aligned with the conference’s theme, participants demonstrated how research and creativity can empower individuals and communities to act for a better future.

For many participants, the conference was an opportunity not only to share their work but also to reflect on its broader significance. Emily Pyle, a first-time presenter who shared their research on queer histories and activism in the U.S. South, shared their thoughts on the event’s importance.

“I especially enjoyed the ‘Creative Expressions’ sessions in the Speakers Auditorium, where I had the opportunity to watch dance and musical performances, hear amazing storytelling and more,” Pyle said. “As we navigate a time in which research funding – and simply the freedoms of speech and expression – are being challenged seemingly all of the time, hearing people talk about their passions can be healing.”

The conference also highlighted the crucial role that these research efforts play in inspiring future scholars and creating tangible solutions to global problems. Among the many impressive presentations, Sivgech Heang was awarded first place in the poster presentation category. Her research on mapping flood exposure pathways stood out for its clarity and innovative approach. Her poster offered a fresh perspective on applications of downscaling for giardiasis surveillance, making a lasting impact on those who attended the session.

“It was inspiring to hear about the diverse projects other grad students are working on and I left the event feeling even more motivated in my academic journey,” Heang said. “Winning first place was unexpected but incredibly validating since it reinforced my passion for using data-driven research to address public health challenges via disease mapping.”

The conference was more than a showcase of individual achievements – it encouraged dialogue and collaboration between presenters and attendees, providing a unique opportunity for students to offer insights into their work and gain valuable feedback. Participants exchanged ideas and perspectives, emphasizing that research is a collective effort. This environment

underscored the importance of connecting academic work with broader audiences to drive change.

Anngel Lewis, another first-time participant, shared her research on the connection between cognitive dissonance and mukbangs in an oral presentation. “I assumed I had to be extremely academic, prepared and professional – Yet, I was able to show up as myself,” she said. “The atmosphere was very inviting and supportive, and I highly recommend other students take advantage of opportunities like this!”

As the Third Annual Graduate Conference concluded, one thing was certain: this year’s event was not just a gathering of scholars but a call to action. It reminded everyone involved that academic scholarship isn’t only about gaining knowledge – it’s about using that knowledge to create a more just, sustainable and equitable world.