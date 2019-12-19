Former Georgia State Panther becomes NFL Pro Bowler

Former Georgia State kicker Wil Lutz made history Tuesday night, as he became the first Panther to be voted into the NFLâ€™s annual Pro Bowl. Lutz, who is a key member of this seasonâ€™s New Orleans Saints team, is playing in his fourth NFL season.

Lutz was Georgia Stateâ€™s kicker from 2012 to 2015. One of his most memorable collegeÂ moments came in the 2014 season opener, where he kicked the game-winning field goal against Abilene Christian. Lutz went undrafted in the 2016 NFL draft, but was signed by Baltimore, waived and later picked up by New Orleans.Â

Since joining the Saints, Lutz has been a game changer. He opened up the Saintsâ€™ 2019 season with a clutch, game-winning field goal to defeat Houston 30-28 on Monday Night Football. A few weeks ago, Lutz converted all four of his field goals to help his team defeat its rival, the Atlanta Falcons, on Thanksgiving day.Â

While Lutz and his New Orleans teammates still have plenty to play for in 2020, the Pro Bowl honors meant a lot.

“What an honor,” Lutz said on his Twitter account. The kicker gave congratulations to his fellow Pro Bowl teammates, including Cam Jordan and Michael Thomas.

The Pro Bowl takes place on Jan. 26 in Orlando.