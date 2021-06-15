Five Fatherâ€™s Day gifts that will make dadâ€™s day

Every year, people all around the world celebrate Fatherâ€™s Day. Unfortunately, this day, along with many other holidays, is a day that tends to sneak up on peopleâ€™s calendars, causing panic for gift ideas. Luckily there is still enough time to shop. These five gifts are not only easy to find but a reasonably inexpensive buy.

CologneÂ

As predictable and straightforward as it sounds, cologne is a great go-to gift for most men. However, it can become quite expensive when looking in high-end stores and malls when it comes to cologne shopping. On the bright side, Walmart offers some name-brand fragrances such as Versace, Burberry, and Coach for an even lower price. Another tip for Fatherâ€™s Day cologne shopping is knowing what scent they will enjoyâ€”although seeming complicated, shopping for men can be the most straightforward job if you just ask them what they like.

Self Care Gift Set

Another thoughtful gift idea for your favorite father figure is getting them aÂ skincare gift set. These can be found practically anywhere online and in stores such as Amazon, Walmart and Target. Most of these sets come with a simple face wash, exfoliator and moisturizer. If skincare isnâ€™t up to their alley, getting them a stage full of hair care products is the next best thing. All of these things will make them not only look but feel their best.

Engraved Wallet

If you canâ€™t fully decide what to get your dad, getting them a new wallet is a foolproof gift idea that any man will appreciate. Take it a step further by getting his name or a quote engraved in the wallet.Â This can turn a simple wallet into a memorable gift that will be used for a long time. Etsy is a great place to have someone create a personalized gift exactly how you imagined. Lastly, putting some money in the wallet before gifting it can be the finishing touch on a great gift.

Framed Picture

As the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. What better way to tell dad that you love them than with a framed photo of their children and loved ones. Printing photos to frame can be made simple by going to Walgreens or Walmart in person or online. If Fatherâ€™s Day caught you by surprise, They offer same-day prints that can be done within a few hours,Â

Â Home Cooked Meal

One of the simplest and quickest ways to a man’s heart is through their stomach. Cooking their favorite meal or even taking them out for a nice dinner with the rest of the family is a fantastic way to make dad feel special. Whether itâ€™s breakfast in bed or dinner at a lovely steak house, you can never go wrong with a wholesome meal to start or end their day.

No matter your budget, finding a gift for dad does not have to be a hassle. These five gift ideas are only a fraction of the endless things that a dad could want. The gesture, along with a handwritten letter or card, will do just the trick to make their Fatherâ€™s Day special.