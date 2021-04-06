Five delicious brunch spots in Atlanta

For anyone looking for a place to get a delicious brunch, Atlanta is the perfect city. There are several restaurants around the area with various menu items for any occasion. From shrimp and grits to fried green tomatoes, these Atlanta restaurants offer many brunch options.

Restaurant: Folk Art

Where: Inman Park

Folk Art provides customers with a cozy and inviting atmosphere. The restaurant is in a quaint part of town, its walls lined with local art and floors decorated in eclectic tiling. With a menu full of Southern classics, Folk Art’s staples are known for their meals full of flavor.

Their brunch menu has several local favorites, including chicken and biscuits and sausage gravy with scrambled eggs.

Restaurant: Thumbs Up Diner

Where: Edgewood Ave

Thumbs Up Diner is a local spot that brunchers cannot miss. Complete with a classic diner vibe, customers will find Thumbs Up to be a comforting place to dine.

Thumbs Up gives customers various breakfast and lunch options, offering a unique menu that adds a fresh twist to any brunch outing.

These originals include ”The Sassy Scramble,” which includes three scrambled eggs with onions, herbs and salmon, ”The Skillet Heap,” a skillet full of potatoes, peppers, onions and eggs and ”The Ultimate Seaside Breakfast,” a combination of catfish, salmon, shrimp and grits.

Restaurant: The Flying Biscuit Cafe

Where: Midtown

The Flying Biscuit maintains a reputation for their biscuits, but not much can compete with their award-winning shrimp and grits, a dish complete with creamy white cheddar grits and freshly prepared shrimp.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe serves breakfast all day and defines a hometown vibe, serving their meals with a side of a genuine smile.

Restaurant: Einstein’s

Where: Juniper Street

Einstein’s includes many interesting menu additions for those looking for brunch with a twist. This restaurant’s menu incorporates interesting appetizers like their goat cheese fritters, beet hummus and fried green tomatoes.

Einstein’s is vegetarian friendly, with options for those with dietary restrictions. The wait at Einstein’s is usually not that long, compared to other midtown eateries.

Restaurant: Revolution Doughnuts

Where: Edgewood Ave

Revolution Doughnuts is the place to go if someone is looking for brunch to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Revolution has a variety of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free donuts. Some of the most exciting doughnut flavors at Revolution include caramel bacon, gingerbread and orange pistachio.