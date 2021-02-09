Feb. 9: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFSÂ

LOCAL

Big Tech and automotive partnership in West Point, Ga.

Friday, WSB-TV reported a potential partnership between Troupe Countyâ€™s KIA plant and Apple. The idea is to create a production plan that would produce 100,000 self-driving cars annually beginning in 2024. The attention and job-demand brought by the cross-industry deal would turn West Point into a city depending on the population increase.

NATIONAL

President Biden aims to bring an end to the death penalty

Opponents of the death penalty look ahead as President Joe Biden begins discussions to stop scheduling new executions, WSB-TV reported on Sunday. However, they want him to proceed further by ending executions altogether. This decision would make life in prison the maximum penalty for crimes committed moving forward.

INTERNATIONALÂ

Protests erupt after shooting of Chilean street entertainer

ABC News reported protests in the southern tourist town of Panguipulli and Chileâ€™s capital, Santiago. The protests were tied to alleged police violence after a street juggler, Francisco MartÃ­nez Romero, resisted the policeâ€™s request when asked to verify his identity. According to a social media video, the 27-year-old held machetes used in his performances and when he lunged at the police, several shots were fired.

CRIME BLOTTER

Jan. 29

Youâ€™re mine.

A Georgia State student was a victim of false imprisonment and simple assault at Student Center West at 11:05 p.m. The case is still active.

Feb. 1

Iâ€™m just going to borrow this.

At 9:11 a.m, a Georgia State student was a victim of theft at the J Parking Lot. The case is still active.

Feb. 1

This world isnâ€™t big enough for the two of us.

At Library North, a Georgia State student was a victim of terroristic threats at 6:19 p.m. The case is still active.

Feb. 2

I got lost on the way to the bathroom.

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for criminal trespassing at Dahlberg Hall at 10:21 a.m. The individual was exceptionally cleared.

Feb. 2

Iâ€™ll bring it right back, I promise!

At 11:47 a.m, a Georgia State student was a victim of motor theft at 191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Georgia State University Police cleared the case.

Feb. 3

If it paint broke, donâ€™t fix it.

At Library Plaza, a Georgia State student was a victim of vandalism at 3:02 p.m. The case is still active.