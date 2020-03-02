Feb. 25: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Macy’s is bringing new tech jobs to Midtown

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Macy’s will bring 630 software development jobs to a new tech center in Atlanta. The tech center will be located in T3 West Midtown, a new building in Atlantic Station. Macy’s plans to focus on their online sales after announcing that they will close approximately 125 stores within the next three years, a fifth of their retail stores.

NATIONAL

Mike Bloomberg to release women from NDAs

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has come under a lot of scrutiny since entering the presidential race, according to U.S. News and World Report. Over the past three decades, women have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements after making sexual harassment a nd discrimination complaints against him and his company. Bloomberg plans to release three women from their agreements, allowing them to speak publicly for the first time.

INTERNATIONAL

Egypt’s bans of various art forms now include street music

According to ABC News, musicians involved in street music are now upset after Egypt declared street music an “inappropriate form of art.” Musicians Syndicate, a union that gives performers permits, operates under Egypt’s culture ministry. The union banned singers from performing a genre called “mahraganat,” which means “festivals” in English, after declaring their lyrics too lewd.

NEWS BLOTTER

Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day off to a bad start…

At 10:29 a.m., a non-Georgia State offender was arrested at 521 Hank Aaron Dr. for criminal trespassing and a weapons law violation.

Feb. 15

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

A Georgia State student was arrested for a liquor law violation on the corner of Piedmont Avenue NE and John Wesley Dobbs NE at 4 a.m.

Feb. 17

Say no to drugs, kids.

Seven Georgia State students received a judicial referral after a drug law violation at 12:47 a.m. at Piedmont North.

Feb. 18

Oops, wrong signature.

At 9:46 a.m. in Student Center West, a Georgia State student was a victim of forgery. The case is still active.

In trouble? Yes, you ar-son.

On the Clarkston campus, a Georgia State student was a victim of arson in H building at 12:44 p.m. The case is still active.