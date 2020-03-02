Feb. 18: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Georgia primaries voter registration deadline is Feb. 24

The Georgia primaries voter registration period ends Feb. 24. Last election season, what is known as “Super Tuesday” was held in late February. It has now been moved to late March. This change gives Georgians more time to register to vote. Registration allows residents to vote in local elections and the presidential primaries held on Mar. 24. If you haven’t already registered or are unsure of your voter status, visit the Georgia My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. This page also gives you the chance to update your address to find your designated polling location.

NATIONAL

Trump administration wants to boost immigration arrests in “sanctuary cities”

Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York City are among the “sanctuary cities” where tactical unit officers have been deployed to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to U.S. News. “Sanctuary cities” are cities where “sanctuary” policies have been implemented to combat deportation and protect undocumented immigrants. Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark are also among the cities on their list.

INTERNATIONAL

The possible end of 18 years of war

On Feb. 14, it was announced that American troops might be coming home from Afghanistan. Afghanistan and the U.S. have agreed on a temporary truce that would result in a seven-day grace period. The grace period includes a countrywide cease-fire that would make way for discussion of an official peace deal that opens the door to bring American troops home.

NEWS BLOTTER

Feb. 10

Keep your clothes on. It’s cold outside.

At the Student Recreation Center, a Georgia State student was a victim of public indecency at 6:53 a.m. The case is still active.

Feb. 11

Someone call the FBI.

At 12:54 p.m., a Georgia State student was a victim of terroristic threats at Piedmont Central. The case is still active.

Feb. 12

Don’t leave your clothes at home next time.

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for public indecency at 9:06 a.m. at 121 Edgewood Ave.

Go get your own job buddy.

At Library North, a Georgia State student was the victim of financial fraud at 10:28 a.m.

Feb. 13

Keep your personal belongings at home.

A Georgia State student was the victim of larceny at 11:01 a.m at Aderhold Learning Center. The case is still active.