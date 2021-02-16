Feb. 16: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Walmart adds 50 pharmacies that offer COVID-19 vaccines

According to WSB-TV on Saturday, Walmart added 50 more locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Georgia is one of 22 states where Walmart is offering the vaccine to eligible people. Initially, the retail giant announced that it would offer vaccines to Georgia residents in rural areas. Now, Walmart has 14 locations in the metro-Atlanta area providing the vaccine.

NATIONAL

Trump acquitted in historic second impeachment trialÂ

Saturday, Democrats fell 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority vote needed to impeach former President Donald Trump, according to The New York Times. Senators voted 57-43, with seven Republicans voting guilty for Trumpâ€™s impeachment trial. The vote resulted in Trumpâ€™s acquittal on the federal level. Now, Democrats are looking to the investigations in Georgia and New York to hold the former president accountable for his alleged actions while still in office.

INTERNATIONALÂ

Ebola cases found in Guinea after five yearsÂ

Health officials confirmed three Ebola-related deaths in Guinea, ABC News reported on Sunday. According to the ministry of health, an additional four cases were found, bringing the total to seven cases in Guinea since the epidemic ended in 2016. The seven people showed Ebola symptoms after attending the funeral of a nurse in Goueke on Feb. 1. The government has declared the epidemic once again and began contact-tracing.

CRIME BLOTTER

Feb. 6

We found you now.Â

At 4:22 p.m., the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for trespassing and outstanding warrants at Langdale Hall.

Feb. 6

I was holding this for a friend.Â

The Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for weapons law violations at 8:32 p.m. at Patton Hall. The police department judicially referred the case.

Feb. 8

Late-night jump shots anyone?Â

At the Georgia State University Football Practice Facility, the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for a drug law violation and trespassing at 7:29 p.m. The police department cleared the case.

Feb. 9

I was transferring ownershipâ€¦ to myself.

At 1:32 p.m. at Student Center East, the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for burglary in the second degree and trespassing.

Feb. 9

Threeâ€™s a crowd.

The Georgia State University Police Department arrested two non-Georgia State offenders and one Georgia State student for a drug law violation at 7:51 p.m. at 112 John Wesley Dobbs Ave.

Feb. 11

No visitors allowed.

At Piedmont Central, the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for trespassing at 7:01 p.m.